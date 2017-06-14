New shop opens at Stockland Rockhampton

MADDISON Dargel used to travel all the way to Brisbane just for her laser appointment.

It worked out cheaper for her and her husband to drive to Brisbane and back then to receive laser treatment in Rockhampton.

So when the opportunity came up to franchise Laser Clinics Australia locally, in the Stockland centre, Maddison jumped at the opportunity.

She was only missing one thing, a business partner.

So Maddison asked her mum, Melinda Olive to jump on board. From there the mother-daughter duo applied to be the owners of the local franchise.

"I needed a business partner to be in with it all and mum was the best pick. She's currently retired I guess you could say, she does all the books for my dad's business so she was the best person to do it with,” Maddison explained.

"We had to apply through head office and we just had multiple interviews, we had to go to Sydney a couple of times and that was really it.

"We had to wait to hear back from them and then we were excepted, it was a bit of a long process but it was a good one.”

Opening last Thursday on June 8, confirmed what the pair already knew, there was a need for cheaper laser treatment in the community.

"The need is there, so we have found out. We have been bombarded with bookings and it has been great,” Melinda said.

"We have a cosmetic injector coming up once a week until our person is able to start and even she is fully booked out until July 9.”

Maddison said the clinic was a nice change of scenery for her and a much needed break from numbers.

"I'm an accountant, I was working everyday doing that and I kind of just had enough of it,” she said.

"I had been doing for six years and when the opportunity came up I thought why not have a change.”

The Rocky clinic is the 82nd shop to open in Australia and is open seven days a week to the public.

With a total of eight staff, Maddison is confident the local community will be thrilled with the new service.

"All the technicians need to be fully licenced to use the laser, we've had a few people question that but within Queensland you need to have a laser licence,” she said.

"Nowhere else in Australia do you need a laser licence but in Queensland you do.”