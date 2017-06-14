25°
News

New shop opens at Stockland Rockhampton

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 14th Jun 2017 4:45 PM
Laser Clinics Australia's Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel.
Laser Clinics Australia's Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel. Allan Reinikka ROK140617alaser2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MADDISON Dargel used to travel all the way to Brisbane just for her laser appointment.

It worked out cheaper for her and her husband to drive to Brisbane and back then to receive laser treatment in Rockhampton.

So when the opportunity came up to franchise Laser Clinics Australia locally, in the Stockland centre, Maddison jumped at the opportunity.

She was only missing one thing, a business partner.

So Maddison asked her mum, Melinda Olive to jump on board. From there the mother-daughter duo applied to be the owners of the local franchise.

"I needed a business partner to be in with it all and mum was the best pick. She's currently retired I guess you could say, she does all the books for my dad's business so she was the best person to do it with,” Maddison explained.

"We had to apply through head office and we just had multiple interviews, we had to go to Sydney a couple of times and that was really it.

"We had to wait to hear back from them and then we were excepted, it was a bit of a long process but it was a good one.”

Opening last Thursday on June 8, confirmed what the pair already knew, there was a need for cheaper laser treatment in the community.

"The need is there, so we have found out. We have been bombarded with bookings and it has been great,” Melinda said.

"We have a cosmetic injector coming up once a week until our person is able to start and even she is fully booked out until July 9.”

Maddison said the clinic was a nice change of scenery for her and a much needed break from numbers.

"I'm an accountant, I was working everyday doing that and I kind of just had enough of it,” she said.

"I had been doing for six years and when the opportunity came up I thought why not have a change.”

The Rocky clinic is the 82nd shop to open in Australia and is open seven days a week to the public.

With a total of eight staff, Maddison is confident the local community will be thrilled with the new service.

"All the technicians need to be fully licenced to use the laser, we've had a few people question that but within Queensland you need to have a laser licence,” she said.

"Nowhere else in Australia do you need a laser licence but in Queensland you do.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cosmetic surgery hair removal laser beam laser clinics australia

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Back off Cockroach critics, our Tim's going to shine

Back off Cockroach critics, our Tim's going to shine

Capras coach hits back at southern media after they launch attack on Rocky's Origin star

Every CQ parent needs to read this drug expert's warning

Yeppoon's mass teen drug overdose is a wake-up call for the region's parents about the increased risks youths face today.

Leading authority details signs all parents need to look out for

Callous 'culprit' ruining Rocky's economy revealed

Workers at a recent Aurizon protest after the rail giant announced its plan to close the Rockhampton rollingstock workshop, putting 181 jobs on the line.

Aurizon slammed as 'scourge on our society'

Inside Team Munster as Cameron prepares for Origin camp

Cameron Munster is tackled by Daly Cherry-Evans (left) and Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles during the Round 7 NRL match.

Rocky star to head into Camp Maroon

Local Partners

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Heath Henwood is a long-time local, and has a passion for working with people to assist them to fulfil their potential and reach their dreams.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Budget Breakdown: $788 million for Rocky, Yeppoon projects

Rockhkampton Mayor Margaret Strelow inspects some of the art works in storage at the art gallery because there is not enough gallery space to display them all.

Preview of what's in the State Budget for CQ

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

FORMER child star and abuse survivor Sarah Monahan has shared her thoughts on the sentence appeal of her abuser Robert Hughes.

Second Village Festival headline act announced

Folk/country band Wilson Pickers will headline the Yeppoon Village Festival

THEY'VE played Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and Gympie Muster

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Brilliant Dual Living Up and Downstairs - Only $235,000

73 Stenlake Avenue, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $235,000

You will love this amazing, affordable, highset family home - just perfect for the growing or extended family, as well as ideal for smart investors. Showcasing ...

Down By The River

8 Larcombe Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 $349,000

This fully renovated home has peaceful and tranquil views across Parkland to the barrage and river. If that's not enough there is a large rear deck to kick back...

Low Maintenance Brick Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

8 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Located on a 740m2 allotment is the neat and tidy low maintenance home in a quiet no through street. Features include: -New kitchen and stove, new down...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Ideal Country Lifestyle At The Caves

80 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 6 $345,000

Imagine living on the outskirts of Rocky, surrounded by nature and still only minutes to all amenities. Positioned on just over an acre of land, backing onto...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Big Spacious 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home - Close To The Uni!

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $315,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors,couples and...

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!