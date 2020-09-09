New shop to open in City Centre Plaza next month

SHOPPERS at City Centre Plaza will be delighted to hear a newsagency is opening in the South Rockhampton shopping centre.

Archer Park News is moving a few hundred metres down the road to the centre, with plans to open next month.

Archer Park News will be moving to City Centre Plaza.

The newsagency will be located across from Coles in the old Australian Country Living store, which closed in May 2017 after 13 years.

As they are moving from their Archer St location, the business will also be renamed – as Rocky Riches.

Newsagency business owners Andrea and Theo Tzioutzias came up with the new name after some collaboration and brain storming with friends.

The new store is on the right, with the black and white decor.

The new store will be a downsized version from the current location and won’t take up the existing space in the new shop as it will be remodelled.

The Tzioutzias’s plan on focusing more on the Lotto side of things with the new business.

“Do a lot more syndicates, a lot more promotions, have a few gift tables and stock local produce and handmade products,” Andrea said.

“Trying to steer people away from online, get them in store, get that face-to-face customer service.”

Archer Park News would be one of the oldest newsagencies in Rockhampton.

It was first located across the road from its current location.

The Tzioutzias’s have owned the business since May 2018 and before them, the previous owners had it for 16 years.

Prior to that, it was owned by the same owners for 20 years.

The move will be a big change for a lot of regulars.

“It’s not far, it’s not even a kilometre down the road, a lot of our shoppers are City Centre Plaza customers so it won’t be inconvenient for them,” Andrea said.

City Centre Plaza has recently been bought by new owners and they have been doing surveys with shoppers what they would like and one of the popular responses was a newsagency.

It wasn’t their plan to move when the Tzioutzias’ bought it two years ago but when the idea came about it, it made sense.

The centre has anchor tenants Target and Coles.

The husband and wife bought the business as Andrea just had a baby and they were looking for something they could do together and fit in around themselves.

“I had worked in newsagencies all my life, it was my first job at school,” she said.

“This opportunity came up and we thought about it and it fit.”

The centre hasn’t had a newsagency in a number of years as the last one closed a few years ago.

“It’s going to be great for Rocky, the number of people that go there and have to stop somewhere else to go to a newsagency,” Andrea said.

“It’s going to be great for the centre and for us.”

The shop was in the process of being renovated.

When asked if Andrea was worried about moving in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said while it isn’t good timing, but she thinks it will still beneficial in the long run.

“You have to stay positive. We are already six months into it, but we are very lucky in Rocky we haven’t had many cases of it,” she said.

The store was hoped to open on October 10 with a grand opening on Saturday October 17.

