NEW SHOP: Whole pizza menu for the one hot, low price

Pizza Guardians founder Tom Potter at the new Rockhampton store this week for the opening.

WITH AN angel halo shining above the logo, Pizza Guardian’s newest shop has officially opened, lighting up Rockhampton’s Musgrave St.

The Rockhampton shop is the second store for the new franchise which launched in Toowoomba in April.

Eagle Boys’ founder Tom Potter is behind the company with an aim to offer a simple and centralised pizza service.

All pizzas are the one size and one price, with a limited menu to choose from – making it easy for customers.

Pizza Guardians at Toowoomba opened in April with the Rockhampton store to be of a similar decor.

“There are eight pizzas on the menu, one product, one price,” Mr Potter said.

The Rockhampton store opened its doors this week, with a trial run on Tuesday night.

“It has kicked off nicely, lots of people are coming in and asking lots of questions,” Mr Potter said.

The store supports 26 staff, five full-time.

The dough is a two to three days fermented sourdough product and is made fresh on site.

Mr Potter has a background in flour milling and food technology and is a baker by trade.

“Because we are only using one (base) it’s easy, we aren’t doing deep pans, thick crusts; it’s simple,” he said.

“The feedback we are getting is all about how good the base is.”

The ovens can cook just under 300 pizzas an hour, guaranteeing customers their pizzas in 10 to 12 minutes.

“With that many ovens you are able to provide good customer service,” Mr Potter said.

Ordering is also available online with 80 per cent of customers hitting the web.

“Which is terrific, it makes it more efficient for the customers,” Mr Potter said.

The target market is young families but Mr Potter said this week they’d had a lot of those in their 40s and 50s, who grew up on Eagle Boys.

Pizza Guardians Rockhampton offers a classic range of pizzas for the one price.

The Musgrave St store is a special location.

It was the old Eagle Boys shop, which was the first Eagle Boys store opened in Queensland and the third one for the franchise in 1989.

Mr Potter said the Rockhampton area consumes $1.8 million a week in fast food so it was a no-brainer to open another store in the Beef Capital.

