New signing keen to build on Cyclones success

BASKETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones' history of success was a major lure for new signing Teyla Evans.

The small forward will join the Cyclones in season 2018 after playing for the Dandenong Rangers in the WNBL in 2014 and the Cairns Dolphins in the QBL for the past two seasons.

Evans has been on the Cyclones' radar for some time, with coach Chris Muggeridge labelling her one of the elite players in the league.

"Signing Teyla has been a focus for us the past two years so I'm just really excited that we were finally able to make it happen,” he said.

Muggeridge said that as well as having a major impact on the court, Evans would provide invaluable guidance to the emerging Cyclones off the court.

Cyclones' coach Chris Muggeridge is excited to finally secure the signature of Teyla Evans. Paul Braven GLA190715WBBALL

"She brings a wealth of experience having played with and against the best players in the country, and will provide quality leadership which only adds to the culture that we've been building the past four years,” he said.

Evans said it was the Cyclones' past success that had been a major factor in her decision, and she couldn't wait to play in front of the Rockhampton faithful.

"The Cyclones are well known within the QBL as having a great program. There's a history of success and with the way the roster is shaping up there's no reason why we can't continue to build upon that success,” she said. "The community support really stands out.

"As an opposition player, Rocky is the last place you want to play so I'm definitely looking forward to being on the right side of that support.”

Evans was on the comeback trail from surgery this season but in 2016 was one of the QBL leaders from the perimeter, shooting the three-point shot at over 40%, and boasting a well-rounded stat line that included 15 points, five rebounds and two assists a game.

Evans stands at 182cm tall and Muggeridge said her size would be a major asset, adding to what is already a big roster.

"Teyla has great length, which really assists her on the defensive end. She's also a proven shooter, which helps to stretch the defence and opens up the keyway for our bigs,” he explained.

After winning back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, the Cyclones missed the finals this season but Muggeridge was happy with the progress the team made.

"We were decimated by injuries which hurt, but the upside was that it fast-tracked the development of some of our younger players. That's only going to help us next season.”