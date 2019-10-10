New South Queensland? Pauline says no

MORE politicians would mean more problems, according to Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson.

She said splitting the state in half and creating a new government in North Queensland would not create more representation for northerners.

“I think we have too many politicians who sit around and don’t represent the people,” Senator Hanson said.

The debate to split Queensland into two states has re-emerged in recent times with politicians and campaigns actively supporting the cause, but Senator Hanson disagreed saying North Queenslanders just need better representation from the elected members of parliament.

She said she regularly travelled to North Queensland to ensure she understood the needs of the region.

“If you cut the state in half you’re going to end up with another State Government and to tell you the truth I don’t think people want it,” she said.

“We need to get rid of the politics and work for the people.”

Boot Brisbane campaigners want to see the state split 25 kilometres south of Bundaberg across to the west Queensland border.

Campaign co-ordinator Bill Bates said the people of central and north Queensland won’t be represented properly unless the state was split.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in Cairns or Rockhampton you get the same consideration - nothing,” Mr Bates said.

“North Queensland politicians are just mouthpieces for their Brisbane colleagues.”

He travelled to Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg this week for Q&A presentations about electoral redistribution, evolution of colonies and states, constitution and economic viability.

“We are doing this on the basis of a lack of representation,” he said.

He said regional Queensland didn’t receive their fair share of resources.

“All the money goes to Brisbane,” he said.

“We want access to GST to fund our priorities.

“We want a parliament of our own where they are accountable to North Queensland.”

He questioned why Tasmania, with a population of about 500,000, received more resources than the million Queenslanders living from south Bundaberg to Cape York.

Mr Bates invited Senator Hanson and any other “naysayers” to a public debate about how regional Queenslanders were forgotten by the State Government.