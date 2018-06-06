New state-of-the-art $2m fire station for Gracemere

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and QFES Central Region Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and QFES Central Region Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber Contributed

GRACEMERE will receive money for a state-of-the-art fire and rescue station.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the $2.1 million commitment in next week's State Budget would deliver enhanced services to the region by replacing Gracemere's aging facility.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) personnel have the appropriate facilities and equipment to continue responding to emergencies confidently and safely," Mr Crawford said.

"Building modern facilities means the community can feel at ease knowing our fire and emergency services are properly equipped and ready to respond at a moment's notice."

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said the new station would assist the critical work of first responders, ensuring they have both the capacity and capability to support Gracemere's current population and further expected growth.

Mr O'Rourke said the current station crew had already responded to more than 90 incidents in 2017-18.

He said these numbers were in addition to support the station crew provided to emergencies in neighbouring communities.

"The number of incidents firefighters attend is steadily rising, so it's imperative we plan for population growth in rural Queensland," Mr O'Rourke said.

"The new fire and rescue station will be a great asset to the Gracemere community and will only improve the capability of firefighters in the region.

"The 2018-19 budget ensures QFES is properly equipped to continue protecting lives and properties throughout the state."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the replacement of the Gracemere fire and rescue station was vital due to the growing needs of the local community.

"The Rockhampton region is growing, and it is important QFES grows with it," Ms Carroll said.

"A new state-of-the-art facility in Gracemere will allow QFES to further enhance our operational response and meet the communities needs well into the future."

The budget will also include $800,000 in 2018-19 to complete the upgrade of the Rockhampton fire and rescue station and communications centre.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2018-2019.