New state-of-the-art cinema blocked by current landlord

A NEW state-of-the-art cinema for Gladstone will no longer be built after the approved council application was refused in the Planning and Environment Court.

In February, Gladstone Regional Council ­approved the material change of use to allow for a new cinema at Yaralla Sports Club, which would have included two Gold Room lounges, six standard cinemas, a games room, candy bar and outdoor seating and a water feature.

In March, the Place Design Group as agent for the Alceon Group No.56 Pty Ltd ATF Gladstone Retail Trust, the group that runs Gladstone Central Shopping Centre, lodged a notice of ­appeal with the Planning and Environment Court in Brisbane against Gladstone Regional Council and Yaralla Sports Club Incorporated.

Represented by Connor O'Meara Solicitors, the appeal stated the proposed development was inconsistent with the Planning Scheme for land within the sport and recreation zone and there was insufficient demand to support the existing cinema and the proposed development, so if the development was built there was a "real prospect" the existing complex would shut.

In the co-respondent's grounds for approval, represented by McCarthy Durie Lawyers, it was argued the lot in question already had approval for indoor entertainment, food, gaming and licensed premises, sports and recreation, short-term accommodation and a ­fitness centre so the development of the cinema was logical and complementary to the ­approved uses of the land.

They also stated if the proposal did not succeed, the current cinema operator had concern about the viability of the current location as Gladstone Central had an approximate 40 per cent vacancy rate, was "poorly maintained" and was "no longer an attractive venue" for the cinema, with no ability to upgrade the facility.

On May 18, Judge Nicole Kefford ordered that the appeal was allowed and the development was refused.

Gladstone Cinemas, Yaralla Sports Club and Gladstone Central Shopping Centre have been contacted for comment.