New stationery, art and craft store opens in Yeppoon

A new stationary, gifts, and art and craft supplies store has opened in Yeppoon.

Five people are employed at Kaisercraft’s Yeppoon Central store, which opened at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Kaisercraft is a family-owned business based in Geelong, and the Yeppoon shop brings the company’s national store count to 61.

A Kaisercraft spokeswoman said the team was “committed to ensuring Kaisercraft is accessible to those that share our love for our brand and its fun range of products”.

“Over recent years, Kaisercraft’s product range has begun to diversify beyond purely art and craft supplies,” she said.

“With an ever-changing product mix to suit the needs of our customers, you’ll find everything from luxury style accessories, on-trend stationery, endless kid’s activities, scented beauty products, gifts, homewares, and of course, art and craft products to indulge your creative side.”

Shopping centre owner Lancini Property Group was pleased to welcome the brand.

Chief operating officer Salvatore Guardala said it was great to see Kaisercraft join the centre.

“The store complements the existing mix of retail and provides a unique offer to customers not currently available locally,” he said.

“They have created additional jobs and have employed a number of local people, which is fantastic to see.”