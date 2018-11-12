Menu
Fashion & Beauty

New store made for walking at Stockland Rockhampton

12th Nov 2018 10:11 AM

THERE will soon be even more choice when it comes to shoe shopping in Rockhampton, with Stockland Rockhampton announcing a new store opening November 14.

The first Skechers store in the region will take up over 140m sq near Harris Scarfe in the North Rockhampton shopping centre.

It follows the recent opening of Platypus Shoes in the centre.

Andrew Provan, Stockland Rockhampton centre manager, said the store was delighted to welcome the brand.

"As the largest owner of regional retail property in Queensland we know how important vibrant town centres are to the community and are firmly committed to meeting the wants and needs of our customers,” he said.

"With a great range of lifestyle and performance foot wear and a range of styles for men, women and kids we are confident that Skechers will make a fantastic addition to our current fashion offering.”

