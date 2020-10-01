New store to open in old Harris Scarfe site at Stockland

Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton

THE COTTON ON mega store is relocating to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store in Stockland Rockhampton.

The Harris Scarfe store, near the Reject Shop and City Beach, closed in February after the company went into administration in December 2019.

Rockhampton’s was one of 21 stores to close as 44 stores remain nationwide.

Rebel Sport moved into one half of the former store in June, relocating from its Queen Elizabeth Drive premises.

The second half to the right has remained boarded up however there has been action seen on the ground.

An application for a fit-out at the store was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council on Tuesday.

The existing Cotton On store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The Cotton On Group has confirmed to The Morning Bulletin it is relocated its existing store, near H&M, to the new site.

They also confirmed it would be a bigger store.

The Cotton On brand includes Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Rubi, Typo and Supre.

