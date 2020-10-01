Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton
Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton
Business

New store to open in old Harris Scarfe site at Stockland

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE COTTON ON mega store is relocating to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store in Stockland Rockhampton.

The Harris Scarfe store, near the Reject Shop and City Beach, closed in February after the company went into administration in December 2019.

Rockhampton’s was one of 21 stores to close as 44 stores remain nationwide.

Rebel Sport moved into one half of the former store in June, relocating from its Queen Elizabeth Drive premises.

The second half to the right has remained boarded up however there has been action seen on the ground.

An application for a fit-out at the store was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council on Tuesday.

The existing Cotton On store at Stockland Rockhampton.
The existing Cotton On store at Stockland Rockhampton.

The Cotton On Group has confirmed to The Morning Bulletin it is relocated its existing store, near H&M, to the new site.

They also confirmed it would be a bigger store.

The Cotton On brand includes Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Rubi, Typo and Supre.

RELATED:

Infamous Rocky icon’s new business venture with The Goat

Former Rocky man behind new restaurant, The Bavarian

New shop to open in City Centre Plaza next month

cotton on harris scarfe rockhampton business stockland rockhampton tmbbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Big cat caught on camera

    Big cat caught on camera
    • 1st Oct 2020 3:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton candidates lock horns in online debate tonight

        Rockhampton candidates lock horns in online debate tonight

        Politics Rockhampton’s aspiring election candidates are vying for your vote in our online debate tonight. Be sure to click into this story to tune in from 7.30pm.

        • 1st Oct 2020 2:19 PM
        NAMED: Alleged ring leader of firearm theft spree revealed

        Premium Content NAMED: Alleged ring leader of firearm theft spree revealed

        Crime A sawn-off rifle was allegedly recovered during a number of search warrants...

        From the Editor’s Desk: Rockhampton election debate

        From the Editor’s Desk: Rockhampton election debate

        Politics The Morning Bulletin is tonight bringing you a local debate. Here’s how you can get...

        $44K arsenal upgrade for Rockhampton SES Unit

        Premium Content $44K arsenal upgrade for Rockhampton SES Unit

        Rural Among the gear is iPads, defibrillators, chainsaws, pole saws, battery-powered...