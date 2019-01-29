New students settle in to life as boarders at TCC

Jeff and Sarah Cook, from Clermont, with their three children Tom, Libby, Anna (12) and Tom's sister Jo Cavanagh, whose daughter Chloe (12). Inset: Assistant Principal Ron Armstrong.

Jeff and Sarah Cook, from Clermont, with their three children Tom, Libby, Anna (12) and Tom's sister Jo Cavanagh, whose daughter Chloe (12). Inset: Assistant Principal Ron Armstrong. Maddelin McCosker

MORE than 40 new boarders arrived at The Cathedral College boarding house yesterday morning brimming with excitement and nerves for their new home.

With 46 boys and girls arriving at their new school and home, new boarders got the chance to meet and mingle with their new classmates.

Coming from a property near Clermont, 12-year-old Anna Cook said she is excited to be starting at TCC with her cousin, Chloe.

"It will be good to have some people I know here,” she said.

Anna's father Jeff said it was an emotional day for the family as they say goodbye to their eldest daughter but he and his wife Sarah were comforted by the homeliness of the boarding house.

Janine and Andy Simpkin with their three daughters Lauren (12), Kiera (9) and Hannah (14). Hannah is starting grade 10 at TCC this year. Maddelin McCosker

"I can see them being really comfortable here,” Sarah said.

Jeff agreed, adding while he is expecting it to be a teary day the 'friendly and homely' feel of the boarding house has alleviated their worries.

Looking to send all of their children to boarding school, Sarah and Jeff said they know they have made the right decision.

"I know she will thrive so much here, and she is so excited to start.”

Janine and Andy Simpkin from Springsure say the decision to send their eldest daughter to TCC was about giving Hannah, 14, more access to opportunities.

"It's going to be sad saying goodbye,” Janine said.

Ron Armstrong, Assistant Principle: Boarding at TCC has nearly 15 years of experience working in boarding schools. Maddelin McCosker

"The school comes so highly recommended.

"It will be a really positive change for Hannah, we came from a great school but she just wants more opportunities and experiences.”

For Ron Armstrong, Assistant Principal: Boarding, 15 years of experience working in boarding schools means he is well prepared for the emotions from the new boarders and their families.

"It's 10 years this month since we started at TCC,” he said.

"We really want to make sure the parents know we appreciate the enormous trust they place in us.

"There children will spend more time with us than they do with their parents, so certainly it's something we don't take lightly and we do appreciate that it is a very tough time for the family.”