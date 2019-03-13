Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study into using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES).
CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study into using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES). CQUniversity
Health

New study has positive results for spinal cord patients

13th Mar 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor is planning more research after positive results from a study into a rarely-used form of strength training in spinal cord patients.

CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study as part of her PhD degree at Edith Cowan University.

In that, five patients with chronic spinal cord injury demonstrated reduced spasticity, improved muscle strength and better quality of life as a result of research using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES).

Dr Bochkezanian is now focused on finding a more reliable tool to test for levels of spasticity, from her new role as lecturer and researcher in Neurological Physiotherapy at CQUniversity Rockhampton North.

CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study into using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES).
CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study into using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES). CQUniversity

She said it was vital that spinal cord patients maintained muscle strength and mass.

"Research and new technologies are moving forward and we are all hoping that a cure for spinal cord injury will be a reality soon,” Dr Bochkezanian said.

"In the meantime, it's crucial for people with spinal cord injuries to be physically ready for the breakthroughs on the near horizon.

"Our study was a clear example of how the use of high-intensity muscle strength training-electrical stimulation in the legs of spinal cord patients can help them become stronger, healthier and happier.”

NMES strength training uses electrical impulses to contract muscles.

It's usually performed at low intensities for spinal cord patients due to assumed tolerance levels.

However, the Edith Cowan University study showed patients tolerated high-intensity stimulation in supervised sessions over 12 weeks.

They also experienced significant health benefits.

According to the Spinal Cord Injury Network, more than 10 000 people in Australia are living with a spinal cord injury - 80 per cent of them are male.

The results also show potential application for people with brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and stroke - "anyone who might not be able to fully activate their muscles”.

cquniversity cquniversity rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Yeppoon's new boss in town has plans to curb violence, theft

    premium_icon Yeppoon's new boss in town has plans to curb violence, theft

    Community Snr Sgt Erin Shawcross has been an OIC for the past 12 years with varied experience in regional areas

    New $3.5million cemetery project on track for completion

    premium_icon New $3.5million cemetery project on track for completion

    Council News Construction began at the site in August 2018

    Family business wins big at national awards in Sydney

    premium_icon Family business wins big at national awards in Sydney

    Business 'It blows us away that we could recognised for our excellence'

    Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    premium_icon Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    Business Renewables businessman explains how clean coal can lower emissions