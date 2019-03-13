New study has positive results for spinal cord patients

CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study into using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES).

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor is planning more research after positive results from a study into a rarely-used form of strength training in spinal cord patients.

CQUniversity's Dr Vanesa Bochkezanian led the study as part of her PhD degree at Edith Cowan University.

In that, five patients with chronic spinal cord injury demonstrated reduced spasticity, improved muscle strength and better quality of life as a result of research using high-intensity neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES).

Dr Bochkezanian is now focused on finding a more reliable tool to test for levels of spasticity, from her new role as lecturer and researcher in Neurological Physiotherapy at CQUniversity Rockhampton North.

She said it was vital that spinal cord patients maintained muscle strength and mass.

"Research and new technologies are moving forward and we are all hoping that a cure for spinal cord injury will be a reality soon,” Dr Bochkezanian said.

"In the meantime, it's crucial for people with spinal cord injuries to be physically ready for the breakthroughs on the near horizon.

"Our study was a clear example of how the use of high-intensity muscle strength training-electrical stimulation in the legs of spinal cord patients can help them become stronger, healthier and happier.”

NMES strength training uses electrical impulses to contract muscles.

It's usually performed at low intensities for spinal cord patients due to assumed tolerance levels.

However, the Edith Cowan University study showed patients tolerated high-intensity stimulation in supervised sessions over 12 weeks.

They also experienced significant health benefits.

According to the Spinal Cord Injury Network, more than 10 000 people in Australia are living with a spinal cord injury - 80 per cent of them are male.

The results also show potential application for people with brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and stroke - "anyone who might not be able to fully activate their muscles”.