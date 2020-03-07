New subdivision may be on way for Cap Coast

The site at 318 Tanby Rd where a major residential development has been proposed.

THE brains trust behind an exciting residential development which could transform the hills at Tanby, have gone cold on a commercial component but are ready to move with the project.

Abiwood, a Victorian-based specialist land development company, has preliminary approval for a 195-lot master-planned estate at the Capricorn Coast which would include a retirement village, medical and child care centres, and a shop on land off Tanby Road.

This week it was revealed that the company had lodged an official change submission for its Capricorn Ridge development application which is yet to be tabled at Livingstone Shire Council for final approval.

In a deputation to councillors, Abiwood development manager Simon Watts said while the project had been in the pipeline for a number of years, the company was now ready to see it come to fruition.

“We haven’t made a start because we were concerned about the residential market up here for a period of time,” Mr Watts said.

“We’re now very keen to make an investment into Yeppoon.

“There are a number of issues that we need to discuss.”

Mr Watts handed over to planning consultant Andrew O’Brien, of SLR Consulting Australia, to elaborate on those matters.

“The reason we’re here today (council meeting) is that we lodged a request for an extension to the life of the preliminary approval in May last year.

“In parallel with that, we proposed with Abiwood some changes to the layout.”

Mr Watts said a commercial precinct was included in the plans preliminary approved but after a rethink it’s proposed that element be dropped in favour of additional residential lots.

Mr Watts also spoke about visual amenity and bushfire controls.

As well as discussion around bushfire issues, the meeting heard that some councillors had concerns with the removal of the commercial precinct.

Cr Glenda Mather was one of those worried.

She asked the developers to think about the distance between this site and the nearest shopping centre or corner store.

The council was not in a position to make any decisions on the project this week as it is in caretaker mode ahead of the local government elections later this month.