Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site at 318 Tanby Rd where a major residential development has been proposed.
The site at 318 Tanby Rd where a major residential development has been proposed.
News

New subdivision may be on way for Cap Coast

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE brains trust behind an exciting residential development which could transform the hills at Tanby, have gone cold on a commercial component but are ready to move with the project.

Abiwood, a Victorian-based specialist land development company, has preliminary approval for a 195-lot master-planned estate at the Capricorn Coast which would include a retirement village, medical and child care centres, and a shop on land off Tanby Road.

This week it was revealed that the company had lodged an official change submission for its Capricorn Ridge development application which is yet to be tabled at Livingstone Shire Council for final approval.

In a deputation to councillors, Abiwood development manager Simon Watts said while the project had been in the pipeline for a number of years, the company was now ready to see it come to fruition.

“We haven’t made a start because we were concerned about the residential market up here for a period of time,” Mr Watts said.

“We’re now very keen to make an investment into Yeppoon.

“There are a number of issues that we need to discuss.”

Mr Watts handed over to planning consultant Andrew O’Brien, of SLR Consulting Australia, to elaborate on those matters.

“The reason we’re here today (council meeting) is that we lodged a request for an extension to the life of the preliminary approval in May last year.

“In parallel with that, we proposed with Abiwood some changes to the layout.”

Mr Watts said a commercial precinct was included in the plans preliminary approved but after a rethink it’s proposed that element be dropped in favour of additional residential lots.

Mr Watts also spoke about visual amenity and bushfire controls.

As well as discussion around bushfire issues, the meeting heard that some councillors had concerns with the removal of the commercial precinct.

Cr Glenda Mather was one of those worried.

She asked the developers to think about the distance between this site and the nearest shopping centre or corner store.

The council was not in a position to make any decisions on the project this week as it is in caretaker mode ahead of the local government elections later this month.

abiwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims drug syndicate purchased six kilos of meth at a time

        premium_icon Claims drug syndicate purchased six kilos of meth at a time

        News Bail application for one syndicate member included $30,000 surety and work lined up with the father of a convicted drug trafficker

        Tinder reveals Rockhampton’s incredible match rate success

        premium_icon Tinder reveals Rockhampton’s incredible match rate success

        Dating Regional cities are proving to be leave their city counterparts high and dry when...

        QRIC slammed over Vale cobalt inquiry

        premium_icon QRIC slammed over Vale cobalt inquiry

        News QUEENSLAND’S racing integrity body has been slammed over its handling of a cobalt...

        Rocky horse trainer fined $3k for use of substance

        premium_icon Rocky horse trainer fined $3k for use of substance

        News THE trainer is the third local in a month to be hit with a $3000 fine.