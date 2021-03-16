New suicide attempt after-care service for CQ

A support service for people who attempt suicide is now available in Central Queensland.

Beyond Blue’s The Way Back Support Service provides practical support for people for up to three months after they leave hospital.

Beyond Blue Chief Services Officer Alistair Stott said that the service would help to fill a “significant gap in the current service system”.

“People who have attempted suicide often experience severe distress in the days and weeks

afterwards and are at high risk of attempting again,” he said.

The Way Back was commissioned by federally-funded primary healthcare organisation Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN.

Locally it will be administered by Anglicare Central Queensland.

People will be referred to The Way Back by the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service before being assigned a support facilitator to guide them through their recovery.

PHN CEO Pattie Hudson said The Way Back Support Service had shown promising results since it started as a pilot program in 2014.

“It’s a dynamic model that combines an evidence-based approach to recovery with that all-important personal connection and integration with existing health services,” she said.

“The Hospital and Health Service will provide the pathway to the service and ensures we have the best understanding of a person’s needs and mental health, so that we can give them the best possible care.”

Anglicare CQ CEO Carol Godwin said facilitators would connect with people mostly in-person or on the phone.

“A central part of the work will capture the persons safety needs and how they feel these will best be met,” she said.

“In addition to this, linkages will be established with health and community services to better enable the person to build a stronger foundation for their life.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Federal Government invested $44 million across the country in funding The Way Back.

“By helping people recover from the trauma of self-harm and suicide, I’m confident that having this service available in our region will help achieve positive and life changing outcomes for those who have experienced such a tragic moment in their lives,” she said.

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.