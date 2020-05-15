New super-sized $1.5m clinic to open in Frenchville

David Skinner outside the new Torenbeek Vet Clinic under construction on Dean Street

A NEW $1.5 million veterinary clinic is well underway in North Rockhampton as Torenbeek Vet Clinic expands its footprint.

Torenbeek business manager Ellie Fenton said the new clinic was a long time coming for the Frenchville business. For quite some time it has been held back by the size of the current clinic and is often not able to fit clients in as early as it would like.

The new clinic will include four consult rooms, two surgery suits, separate dog and cat wards, indoor and outdoor waiting facilities and a purpose built radiology facility.

There will also be a special room and adjoining outdoor courtyard for those that are saying goodbye and grieving when the difficult decision is made to put a pet to sleep.

Ample parking is also a big tick as there isn’t much at the current site.

The original concept designs for the project were by a local architect (Design+Architecture) and the finished design, documentation and construction were completed by Elite Fitout Solutions.

A vacant block of land on 337-339 Dean St, Frenchville, just up the road from the IGA complex sold for $300,000. Torenbeek Vet Clinic bought the site and have plans to build a new expansive clinic.

The new space will be more than double the size of the current clinic in capacity.

“It’s desperately needed, we are an extremely busy small animal clinic,” Ms Fenton said.

“We have a really high workload, the real bottleneck is the size of the clinic.

“We will better be able to serve our client base.”

The new site is also only a few hundred odd metres down the road, so it won’t be any different for clients.

“We just saw that spot for sale and thought the business really needs this, took the risk and jumped on it,” Ms Fenton said. The slab was poured just before Christmas and it is anticipated the clin will open on June 15.

It is anticipated the new space will allow for increasde support staff and nurses and if possible, the business may need to put on more veterinarians.

“We are eagerly waiting to see how everything goes once we are in the new place,” Ms Fenton said.