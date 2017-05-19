New survey showing our politicians should be drug tested

THE majority of Australians believe politicians should be drug tested and get pay docked if they test positive to illicit drugs, according to an international research survey.

The YouGov-Fifty Acres poll shows Australians think politicians should face the same drug tests as proposed for welfare recipients in the 2017 budget measures.

Here is the following data found in the collaboration between YouGov and Fifty Acres' poll.

84% of Australians believe MPs and Senators should be drug tested and their pay docked if they test positive - that creeps up to over 90% for 45+ Australians

86% of Australians believe Federal MPs and Senators should have their pay reduced if they fail to turn-up Parliament/work - that creeps up to over 95% for 55+ Australians

Interestingly, the majority of Australians agree with the controversial budget measures for welfare recipients.

65% agree with a trial of drug testing on 5,000 welfare recipients. Those who fail a drug test will have their welfare payments made by a Cashless Debit Card.

71% agree with the measure that would see welfare recipients who fail to turn up to appointments or meet other obligations face having their payments reduced or cancelled.

Lastly, half of Australians are not confident Australian politicians can deliver good policies for young people.