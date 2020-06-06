New tactics for Rocky teams as Aussie Rules season returns

PREPPED: Rockhampton Kangaroos are on track to what is hoped will be an impressive return to form. Picture: Contributed

A SHORTENED season may be bittersweet for some, but for Rockhampton Kangaroos coach Michael Rose, it is an opportunity to push the limits.

It also means more positive news for Capricornia teams after AFLQ announced all six of the league’s senior men sides would have a finals appearance when games resume mid-July.

“I think this season will be really good because we’ll be able to practice different things and try some stuff out without the worry of losing,” Rose said.

“It means no matter what you can open it up to really experiment with different styles of play and different position for players without too much of a consequence.

“I’m looking forward to trying some new things out and seeing how the players respond.”

Despite the squad finishing outside the top three for the 2019 season, Rose said players were looking to make an impact when community games returned.

READY: Rockhampton Kangaroos coach Michael Rose (pictured with player Daniel Trinca) is eager to see training sessions return early next week.

“The boys are probably the fittest they’ve ever been, the only issue we’ve got to worry about now is injuries and turning to a different type of training,” he said.

“We’ll start off a bit light and build into it a bit. Not being able to do some contact stuff might actually be good for the first few weeks.”

AFL Capricornia last week received the green light to return to training after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk brought forward stage two of eased restrictions.

“We’ve decided to wait a bit longer to make sure we’ve got everything in order and that we can abide by all the new policies and rules,” Rose said.

But, Rose admits strict social distancing measures will prove challenging for the sessions.

“It’ll look a lot different. The sheds are usually always open, we normally share water bottles, have meetings in tight circles, pretty much all of that and more won’t be happening now,” he said.

“We’ll have to start [training] straight away, all drills need to maintain some type of distance and be non-contact drills.

“They’ve also said minimal ball handling which will be pretty difficult.”

CHANGES: Players expect social distancing measures will prove challenging during training sessions.

Fields are also required to be divided into three sections with a maximum of only 20 people per area.

For now, Rose said, players were preparing for what they hoped to be a successful season, even against top-ranking Yeppoon Swans.

“They’re sort of untouchable among the rest of us. We always like to try beat the local Rocky teams, panthers beat us four out of four last year and we’d love to try and get one game on them,” he said.

“I think all the clubs bar Yeppoon will be pretty even with each other. Anything’s possible though.

“Some belief starts to creep in when you see teams putting points against Yeppoon, it’s just a matter of sustaining which seems to be the almost impossible task.”

Training resumes at the club’s South Rockhampton grounds from Tuesday next week.