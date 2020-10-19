New tantalising CQ food van caters for a plant-based diet

Amber Cassie Hamilton with her new food van, Plant-Based Power.

Amber Cassie Hamilton with her new food van, Plant-Based Power.

EVER HAD a blue mermaid latte or a purple lunar latte?

For a taste of the unique coffees, check out Central Queensland’s latest food van, Plant-Based-Power (Food Truck CQ).

Behind the business is Amber Hamilton who moved to Yeppoon from Auckland earlier this year.

Coming from the cold of New Zealand she is quite the fan of Queensland’s climate.

“I like the weather, it’s blue skies all the time,” she said.

“The winters aren’t cold at all.

“I like Yeppoon because it’s close to the beach and all the palm trees.”

Amber is a nutritionist, specialising in holistic practices, and had the idea for the food van from there.

In client consults she creates meal plans but she has found some people are time poor and aren’t able to stick to them.

By offering meals in the food van, this eliminates some of those issues.

“So if I can at least provide the food for them, it would at least take away some of the struggle,” Amber said.

Amber launched the food van a month ago, attending markets and taking up a post at Baga National Park (Mount Jim Crow) and has already had a great response.

The van offers various foods from salads to slices which are “good, healthy options for people on the go”.

The food is also plant-based, a diet Amber has followed for the past three years and focused on for her nutrition studies.

A plant-based diet has some of the same principles as veganism and Amber hopes to change people’s perceptions about the food’s taste.

“You can still be strong and powerful and eat that way,” she said.

The coffees also use plant-based milk which caters for those with allergies. Additives such as matcha and turmeric are available.

Having previously worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, it was something Amber never thought she would go back to.

“But if it is your own creation and there is so much purpose behind it for your health and the planet, you have a lot more purpose in what you do instead of serving something you don’t really care about,” she said.

THE DETAILS

Find the Plant-Based Power – Food Truck CQ at Baga National Park (Mount Jim Crow) from 6am to 9.30am

For nutrition advice head to Cassie Amber Wellness

For info on the food van head to Plant-Based Power – FOOD TRUCK CQ

MORE BUSINESS STORIES

New paint studio with a twist opens in Rocky CBD

From serving squash balls to squashing fruit in new business

Construction begins on new Bunnings Yeppoon project