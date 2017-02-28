New telecommunications tower for North Rocky

The proposal states it is part of a nationwide rollout to improve mobile coverage and access to enhanced services.

OPTUS customers north of CQUniversity should get a boost in their mobile phone reception soon.

The telecommunications provider has submitted a development application to install a new telecommunications facility at 15 Birkbeck Drive, Parkhurst.

The primary objective of the site is to provide significantly improved network coverage and capacity to the Riverside Estate area and sections of the Bruce Highway.

15 Birkbeck Drive, Parkhurst is the location where Optus is building new telecommunications infrastructure. Contributed

The proposed works involve the installation of a new 40 metre monopole; six new panel antennas to be mounted on a headframe on top of the pole; 15 Optus RRUs; one new prefabricated equipment shelter and installation of ancillary equipment associated with the operation of the facility.

The facility is to be enclosed by a 2.4 metre high chainlink security fence.

The Development Application has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council, with conditions.