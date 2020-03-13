New tenant revealed for old Joyce Mayne building

THE FORMER Joyce Mayne building has been sitting vacant since 2014, but there is now action happening as Total Tools plans to take up the site.

The 7396 sq m building with frontage on Yaamba Rd is believed to have been leased to national retailer Total Tools.

The Park Avenue site was listed for lease in January for $120 per sq m plus GST and outgoings.

It was previously listed for sale in August 2019 for $4.45 million and in November 2016 for $5.2 million.

It was reported in January 2019 Total Tools was in Rockhampton looking for sites to lease to open a franchise in the area.

Busby Demolition and Asbestos House Removals began works at the site last week.

It is understood a demolition strip out and new fittings works are underway.

The Joyce Mayne building on Yaamba road has been vacant since October 2014 after the store closed due to "economic viability".

Total Tools has been in Australia for more than 30 years and has more than 80 stores across the nation.

The closest stores to Rockhampton are Mackay to the north and Noosa to the south.

Joyce Mayne closed the doors on October 31, 2014, with 25 staff out of work.

It was reported at the time it wasn’t “economically viable” to operate the Rockhampton branch any longer.

Jim O'Connell from Joyce Mayne Rockhampton with end of financial year sale goods. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

The iconic blue and yellow building has been poised for many tenancies over the five years it has been vacant.

It was reported in 2018, North American discount department store TK Maxx was looking at the site.

The site consists of 3000 sq m airconditioned showroom/offices plus a 1000 sq m high clearance warehouse, with 70 car parks.

Total Tools has been contacted for comment.