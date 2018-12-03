New therapy making real difference to troubled teens

LIFE CHANGED: Makhala Swinson is a therapeutic care worker who helps young people with mental illness. She hopes to start her own equine therapy program, using horses she rescues, to help people facing difficulty.

AT a glance, Makhala Swinson, 26, is a run-of-the-mill Rocky girl.

She spends her days as a therapeutic care worker and rehabilitates horses in her spare time.

You wouldn't think it now, but she struggled through her teenage years.

She suffered depression and dealt with aggression issues from the age of 14, which led her into a spiral of anti-social behaviour.

She became reclusive and suicidal.

"I was 14 and had been fighting at school when my school referred me to Carinity,” Ms Swinson said.

"I wasn't eating properly, and I was self-harming,

"A traumatic event in my life had caused me to become withdrawn and suicidal.”

The care organisation gave her the confidence and the ability to talk to her friends and family about her struggles.

"The counsellors gave me ways to talk to my parents about my problems,” she said.

"I was ready to accept I had a problem and that I needed to get help.”

Ms Swinson's profound bond with horses aided her recovery.

"A big turning point in my life was when I was introduced to a timid horse with one eye, named Karma. I learned to ride and together we got better,” she said.

Now, she uses her life experience to help other CQ teens experiencing the same issues.

She aims to implement an equine therapy program to help CQ youth improve their mental health.

Carinity provides a wide range of services to more than 600 young people each year.

These services include providing crisis accommodation and emergency housing for homeless youth, helping young people with a disability, special assistance education for those who struggle in mainstream schooling, and counselling services for at-risk teenagers living with mental illness.