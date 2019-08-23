Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 goes on sale in December.
The 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 goes on sale in December.
Motoring

New top-end Ford Ranger revealed

by David McCowen
23rd Aug 2019 7:45 AM

Ford's Ranger rivalry with the Toyota HiLux will take a new turn in December with the arrival of a new Ranger FX4.

The blue oval has announced the return of its popular pick-up variant, giving the Ford Ranger tough looks helped by a black grille, dark LED lights, 18-inch wheels and a sports bar.

On the inside, the new Ford Ranger FX4 gets a leather steering wheel with red stitching to match the gear lever and instrument panel.

Ford’s Ranger FX4 brings tough looks in a proven package.
Ford’s Ranger FX4 brings tough looks in a proven package.

The treatment echoes that of Toyota's HiLux Rugged and the Nissan Navara N-Trek, which aim to tempt customers with butch styling.

Ranger customers also get a modern touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a range of driver assistance features including autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition.

An optional tech pack brings adaptive cruise control and self-parking features.

Inside the 2020 Ford Ranger FX4.
Inside the 2020 Ford Ranger FX4.

 

Buyers can also choose between two engines - a 147kW/470Nm 3.2-litre five-cylinder motor paired with a six speed automatic transmission, or a more powerful and efficient a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel with 157kW and 500Nm.

The new machine goes on sale in December, with pricing to be confirmed in coming months. Expect it to cost about $60,000 on the road in automatic form, below the top-end Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Representatives agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    Senator Canavan stands by criticism of 'piss weak' company

    premium_icon Senator Canavan stands by criticism of 'piss weak' company

    Politics He claims green bullies were behind Aurecon severing ties with Adani

    Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    premium_icon Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    News Rockhampton building stimulus initiative recognised by QLD councils

    Hit and run victim went out a winner

    premium_icon Hit and run victim went out a winner

    News Friends remember Jim's joy in the hours before tragedy struck