New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce spread the word of the new tourism campaign.

A TOURISM campaign to attract visitors to the Rockhampton Region has been launched by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Council’s tourism arm, Advance Rockhampton, has released a series of promotional videos targeted at mates and families in their ‘Stop. See. Stay’ promotional campaign.

As travel restrictions are in place, the videos are aimed at Queenslanders and encourage them to explore within their own state.

“We recognise that our strength in these times would be about the domestic market

aimed at attracting the drive market,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“Our accommodation houses are recording they are nearly up to normal standard, not all of that is tourism but business stay as well but it’s been a very healthy response from the hospitality industry as well.”

RRC_family_30sec - TV FINAL 4K: Rockhampton tourism campaign

The first video, featuring families, has already reached more than 50,000 people.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said they were promoting the region as not just somewhere to stop on your way to somewhere else, but somewhere to be a destination or a few days stay.

“We have a great region, it is diverse with a lot to offer,” she said.

“Whether people come and they were only stopping for petrol but now they are stopping for lunch on the river and staying a night, it’s all visitor dollars.

RRC_males_MASTER - Website End Screen_1080p: Rockhampton tourism video

“From fishing the Fitzroy, riding our world-class mountain bike trails, strolling along our treetop boardwalk, exploring our ancient caves, the historic gold mining town of Mount Morgan, checking out the cheeky chimps at the zoo, right through to a daytrip to the coast.

“Getting some wide open spaces and fresh air and getting back to spending quality time and smelling the roses.”

Mount Archer was recently named among the best tourist destinations in the world by TripAdvisor.

“We know there has been a lot of search around Rockhampton in the travel industry,” Ms Pearce said.

“I think it is a trend that will continue and we are a region that will benefit from the change in experience from Australians.”

The videos were filmed by Rockhampton based production company, Mad Dog Productions.

