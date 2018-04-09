New Toy Story movie finally gets release date

ToyStory 4 will be released in June 2019.

TOY Story fans are "buzzing" as the fourth movie finally gets a release date - but there's a bit of a wait.

Woody, Buzz and friends will return to the big screen next year, after nearly a nine-year gap since the last film, The Sun reports.

Jessie, Buzz and Woody in Toy Story 3. Supplied

News that Toy Story 4 will hit cinemas on June 21, 2019 was released on social media today and has left fans of the franchise overjoyed.

They immediately took to Twitter to share their excitement, with one saying: "We're going to the pics when this comes out."

Another fan commented: "Woah buzzing for this and Incredibles"

This one tweeted: "Who's going to Toy Story 4 with me on June 21st 2019?"

While this one couldn't wait for its release: "Toy Story 4 will be in theatres June 21, 2019 and you can bet your a** I'll be in a theatre watching it."

The first Toy Story was released in 1995 and kicked off the story of Woody the cowboy and Buzz Lightyear the astronaut, who started off being rivals and then turned into firm friends.

The film has since spawned two more films, with the last being released in 2010.

There has also been various TV spin-offs, including Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story That Time Forgot.

Some fans have questioned what the new film will be about, as Toy Story 3 wrapped things up at the end.

But producers are keeping tight-lipped, with fans hoping to get more news as they eagerly await next summer's big release.

One thing we do know is that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will be returning to lend their voices to Woody and Buzz.

Tom said in an interview in 2016: "I can't wait to see what they've got Woody up to."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.