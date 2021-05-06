New transport service to help city’s cancer patients

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan (left) and Rockhampton branch member Moyna Richardson at the launch of the organisation's new Transport to Treatment Service.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan (left) and Rockhampton branch member Moyna Richardson at the launch of the organisation's new Transport to Treatment Service.

A new transport service in Rockhampton will help ease one of the stresses involved in accessing cancer treatment.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan was in the city on Thursday to launch the organisation’s Transport to Treatment Service.

It will be facilitated by dedicated volunteers and provide transport for those affected by cancer between their homes and treatment facilities.

The launch coincided with the 60th anniversary of Cancer Council Queensland, which began as the Queensland Cancer Fund in 1961.

Ms McMillan was delighted to announce the transport service for Rockhampton after its introduction to Cairns three years ago.

She said locals living with cancer, and their carers could access the service at no cost to get to and from their medical appointments at the Rockhampton Hospital and Mater Private Hospital.

“It’s a simple booking service that people use. They get referred from the hospital usually or they may hear about it through other people who are using the service elsewhere,” Ms McMillan said.

“The beautiful thing is the funds that provide the vehicle and the ongoing running costs come from generous corporates so on the car here today you’ll see Chris Warren Homes, Suncorp and an organisation called Dry July.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan was excited to announce the new transport service, which will operate in conjunction with the existing Lodge transport services.

“Overlaid on top of that, we have volunteers who do all the driving.

“It’s all down to the generosity of corporates and the availability and commitment of our incredible volunteers.”

Ms McMillan said 1345 new cancer cases were recorded in Central Queensland each year, the most common forms being prostate cancer and melanoma.

She said the transport service was part of Cancer Council’s comprehensive range of cancer support services, which included accommodation, peer support programs and a free wig and turban service.

“Going through cancer treatment often leaves people with lots of emotional and physical issues that they have to deal with and that’s where we continue to step in and offer support,” she said.

“I hope that in another 60 years, by 2081, there will not be a need for our services, as we will have realised our vision of a cancer-free future.

“If this is not the case, however, Cancer Council Queensland will be here for Queenslanders impacted by cancer.

“Our whole focus is to reduce the burden of cancer on the individual and their family and loves ones.”

Central Queensland cancer statistics

1345 new cancer cases recorded in CQ each year.

421 CQ community members die from cancer each year.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in CQ, with 210 males diagnosed each year.

169 CQ residents are diagnosed with melanoma each year.

Transport to Treatment Service

Available Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

Bookings are essential.

Client’s homes must be within 30km to the treatment facility.

To book, speak with your health professional for a referral.