John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
Crime

New trial date set in Sharon Edwards murder case

News Regional
by
8th Feb 2019 2:09 PM
By Sam McKeith

A GRAFTON man accused of murdering his estranged partner in 2015 in the state's north has received a new date for his Supreme Court trial.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, is alleged to have murdered his estranged wife Sharon Margaret Edwards at Grafton, on the NSW north coast, in March 2015.

Mr Edwards stands accused of murdering the school teacher after she disappeared following a night out in the south of the town.

He has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Elizabeth Fullerton moved the date for the start of Mr Edwards's murder trial from October 21 to October 28.

"The trial is now listed to commence on the 28th of October at Coffs Harbour," she said.

The court was told the trial was expected to last between four and five weeks and that the prosecution case against Mr Edwards was circumstantial.

Mr Edwards appeared via video link from Long Bay Jail hospital, sporting a long beard and wearing prison greens.

He showed little emotion during the mention and at times made notes using a pen and paper.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

