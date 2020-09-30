New truck on the horizon for Rocky’s rural fireys

Kunwarara’s Rural Fire Brigade will soon have a new fire truck to help combat upcoming bushfires.

Kunwarara’s Rural Fire Brigade will soon have a new fire truck to help combat upcoming bushfires.

ROCKHAMPTON’S rural firefighters will soon be better equipped for bushfire season after one local brigade received a sizeable donation to help purchase a new fire truck.

The generous contribution – which was more than $10,000 – comes by way of the region’s latest hospitality group - Rockpool Dining - and its loyal customers.

Gold coin donations enabled diners to conjure up a whopping $21,000 for Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland, which later doubled to $42,000 after being matched by the group.

An even distribution between four Country and Rural Fire Services across various states resulted in the Kunwarara Brigade - which is currently truckless - receiving $10,500.

READ MORE: Fire-impacted residents urged to seek free legal help

READ MORE: BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

The donation will help Kunwarara Brigade purchase a new fire truck to help prepare for another bushfire season.

Rockpool Dining Group chief executive officer Thomas Pash said the team wanted to support the service in recognition of its continued efforts to protect the community.

“A number of our restaurants are in regional areas that are impacted by bushfires annually, so rural fire services are a meaningful cause for us to support,” he said.

“A number of the funds that we donated to are for volunteer fire fighting services that don’t receive enough funding to buy and maintain the equipment that they need.”

Residents may be familiar with the group as development on its much-anticipated Bavarian style eatery continues at Stockland Shopping Centre.

Thomas Pash of Rockpool Dining Group.

Mr Pash added it seemed fitting to support a Rural Fire Brigade situated close to its new Central Queensland location.

“A number of The Bavarian restaurants were impacted by fires, particularly the intensity of the smoke, that were in relatively close proximity to where they are located,” he said.

He added a number of interstate team members were forced to leave work to protect their properties as bushfires raged.

Learning just how much Rockpool’s customer base had raised also came as a welcome surprise.

READ MORE: BUSHFIRES ESCALATE: Multiple fire crews tackle blazes in CQ

READ MORE: Stockland expansion: Major development given green light

READ MORE: Pollie puts hand up to join CQ’s rural fireys

The Bavarian is currently under construction at the old Sizzlers site at Stockland Rockhampton

“It’s amazing how much can be raised when individuals donate something as little as a gold coin.”

“It really goes to show that every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference. It says so much about the Aussie community spirit.”

Mr Pash hoped the donations allowed services to both acquire more resources and strengthen capabilities to keep safe local communities.

RFBAQ Rockhampton representative Robert Lang confirmed the brigade was nearing its $125,000 fundraising goal - with around $62,500 left to go.