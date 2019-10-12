New twist in water bottle fine case

Police say drivers can be fined for not paying due care and attention such as when texting (above) or eating and drinking.

QUEENSLAND Police have dismissed claims a man was fined for drinking water behind the wheel while he was driving, but say such fines are possible.

Brock Harris claimed he had been fined $173 and lost a demerit point for drinking water from a plastic bottle while driving home to Beaudesert, southwest of Brisbane

Mr Harris said he was driving in 39 degree Celsius heat after a twelve hour work day.

As he was turning into his home street, he took a sip from a 600ml plastic bottle of water and police pulled him over.

Mr Harris claimed he was pulled over by the police and told it was illegal to drink anything while driving.

"They told me it was classed as not paying due care and attention and hit me with $173 and one demerit point," he told ABC Radio Brisbane.

However, Queensland Police have since told the ABC they have spoken with Mr Harris and confirmed the fine was not issued.

They did not confirm whether or not he was pulled over, but said no fine was issued.

Mr Harris told the ABC he was told he would be fined and docked a demerit point as a result of "not paying due care and attention".

Brock Harris was driving home in Beaudesert (above) when he was pulled over after sipping from a water bottle.

"If it is against the law then I'll pay the fine, but it's not compassionate to fine someone on a 39-degree day (for trying to) stay hydrated," he said.

"The policeman told me there was nothing I could do and he was doing his job - but I am going to challenge the fine."

The state's Road Policing Command did say drivers can be fined for being distracted behind the wheel, including while they were consuming food or drinks.

Police said it was important to remind drivers that distractions while driving could have serious consequences and attract significant penalties.

In a statement, Queensland Police said "drivers should avoid distractions, including use of their mobile phone.

"Or responding to passengers and children in the vehicle where it diverts their attention away from the primary responsibility of ensuring a safe journey on our roads."

Acting Assistant Commissioner Dale Pointon from Road Policing Command warns about double demerit points in 2015.

Queensland Police Superintendent David Johnson's said many drivers do consume drinks safely while on the road.

"For us to issue a fine we have to look at the circumstances to see if the driver's actions are causing risks to themselves or others," he said.

"Driving without due care and attention was once put before court, but these days it's a traffic infringement notice that is issued."

According to the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads website, driving without due care and attention carries a $533 fine and three demerit points.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson also told news.com.au that the on-the-spot fine for a driver not having proper control of a vehicle is $311.

"We all have a role to play in road safety," the spokesperson said.

"Distracted drivers are a danger not only to themselves and their passengers, but to other road users as well. It only takes a split second to lose your concentration."

