New umbrella joy for 4-year-old Abigail

WHEN little Abigail Sealy heard the rain on the roof this morning, she made a beeline for her new umbrella.

Four-year-old Abigail and her parents were caught in the rain this morning as they made their way through the Rockhampton CBD and you couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces if you tried.

Abigail Sealy and her dad crossing Boolsover St in the rain. Melanie Plane

Abigail's mum Danielle Sealy said her daughter was thrilled to be able to use her new umbrella for the first time.

"We only bought it this week and she wanted to use it yesterday but we forgot to pack it in her bag so she really wanted to use it today,” Danielle said.

"We are loving the rain. We didn't have much at our place overnight but we heard the thunder.”

Holding her prized pink umbrella, Abigail shared her excitement about the rain.

"This rain is a big one,” the four-year-old said.

"There is lots of rain. This is first time I've got to use my umbrella. It's a My Little Pony brella!”