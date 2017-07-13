New underpass to improve one of our worst roundabouts

Tom Waerner in the cycling race on Saturday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IT'S hard enough to navigate a busy roundabout in a car, letalone while riding a bicycle.

So Tom Waerner, president of the Rockhampton Cycling Club and frequent road cyclist, is pleased to see any safety improvements on the region's roads.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to Tom after it was revealed in the Rockhampton Regional Council budget $575,000 in State Government funding had been allocated for an underpass at the Kerrigan St/Feez St roundabout, one of the busiest in the region.

Cycling started as a progressive transition from running and triathlons for Tom, 43, who was just looking for a new way to keep fit.

Now he spends many hours riding the region's roads with the Cycle for Life social riding group.

Although he's seen an improvement since he started riding about six years ago, there's plenty more work to be done in the region.

This includes creating a wider network of linked, dedicated cycle lanes like those recently added to North St and Norman Rd.

"Some aren't too bad, but on a whole there's a fair few potholes and rough spots that could do with some improvement,” Tom said.

Tom said it was clear both council and the State Government had a vision for further inclusion in the future.

He said dedicated lanes made it safer for cyclists and motorists, and made the prospect of jumping on a bike more enticing overall.

"I've got kids who ride. So from my point of view, when you go travelling with children, anything that keeps you off the road ... makes it safer and makes it more enticing to ride instead of take the car,” he said.