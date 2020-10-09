New use for Old District Court building

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, barrister Tony Arnold, CQUniversity Law lecturer Lance Rundle and Phelan Family Law principle Paula Phelan outside the Old District Court building where the Family Law registry will be relocated to in the near future.

THE Old District Court building on East St will no longer stand vacant as the Federal Government has allocated $2.3 million to relocate the family law court to a permanent home.

CQUniversity Law lecture Lance Rundle said the CQ law community, including CQUniversity and Central Queensland Law Association, had been lobbying governments for a permanent judge and permanent courtroom for family legal matters for since 2015.

He said the Federal Government announced Judge Anne Demack was the permanent judge sitting in Rockhampton in 2016. Read more here: Permanent federal circuit court judge named for Rockhampton

This week, the Federal Government, as part of the 2020-21 Budget, announced it would be providing $2.3 million for the Federal Circuit Court (FCC) – which handles Family Law matters – in Rockhampton to relocate to improved facilities

The FCC currently has its registry office in the Virgil Powell Building (the newest tallest building at the East St court complex) with the courtroom and judge chambers in the Old Supreme Court building (the second tallest building at the complex where Rockhampton’s barrister chambers are located).

The Federal Government funding will provide one-off capital funding in 2020-21 to relocate the Rockhampton registry of the FCC to the Old District Court situated in the CBD. Importantly, it will also allow relevant refurbishment and construction works to be undertaken to ensure that the new premises is fit for purpose.

Mr Rundle said this would mean a more efficient family law system for Central Queenslanders by having the registry and courtroom in the one place.

Following the appointment by the Queensland Government of an additional magistrate in 2018, the FCC has been relying on alternative short-term accommodation arrangements.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the funding will go a long way to ensuring that Rockhampton has appropriate judicial representation.

“The improved facilities will allow the Federal Circuit Court to continue to fulfil its vital role in serving our local community,” she said.

“Back in 2015 I fought hard to get a Federal Court Circuit judge based permanently in Rockhampton, so Central Queensland families would no longer need to travel to Brisbane or Townsville to settle family or custody disputes.

“This announcement is another demonstration of the Morrison Government’s ongoing commitment to build the infrastructure that regional, rural and remote communities across Australia need and deserve.”