A new desi chickpea variety, developed specifically for Central Queensland, will be released on September 11 at the Emerald Agricultural College.
News

New variety of chickpea developed specifically for CQ

6th Sep 2018 9:47 AM

A NEW variety of chickpea developed specifically for Central Queensland is set to be officially launched next week.

The new desi variety is a high-yielding variety that promises to deliver improved disease resistance and superior agronomic and seed quality characteristics.

It will be officially named and released next Tuesday at an event at Emerald Agricultural College.

It is the result of a successful, long-term collaboration between the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and other Pulse Breeding Australia (PBA) partners, along with commercial partner SeedNet.

It has demonstrated strong yield performance and improved Ascochyta blight disease resistance compared with existing varieties grown in the region.

It is the first time since 2011 that a Central Queensland-specific chickpea variety has been released.

