New vehicle ‘significant leap forward’ for troops

Soldiers taking part in Exercise Diamond Walk at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area say a new vehicle is a “significant leap forward” for the Australian Army.

The Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle was used by A Squadron, 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) during the 7th Combat Brigade-led training exercise.

Trooper Harrison Dietrich has trained as a gunner on the Boxer CRV and said crews adapted well to the new capability.

“We have just conducted a battle run with the hatches down, which has been a first for the troops,” he said.

“It was a case of walking through the complexities of a hatch down environment. It’s also been about adapting and trying to work out the best way to employ the Boxer.”

Lieutenant Riley Brassil.

Lieutenant Riley Brassil often worked with the vehicle the Boxer is replacing, the Australian Light Armoured Vehicle.

He said the crews had shown great initiative and technical mastery in the way they adapted to the new vehicle, which was unlike anything they had worked with before.

“In a vehicle that has so many sensors and digital systems, you find that you have so much more to work with and your mind is stretched between a few different lines of effort,” Lieutenant Brassil said.

“However, if you can pull that all together and work with the crew as a whole, the Boxer is extremely effective at doing its job.”

Major Daniel Solomon.

Officer Commanding A Squadron, Major Daniel Solomon said the crews enjoyed taking the Boxer out to the field after extensive theory-based training in barracks.

“This is our first opportunity for this training year to take the Boxer into the field as part of the Boxer’s introduction into the Australian Army,” he said.

“Diamond Walk has been an opportunity for us to go back to the basics, and the couple of weeks we have been out here has seen us achieve dry and live-fire individual crew certification, and up to troop certification live-fire.”

Major Solomon said the Boxer had already demonstrated its superiority in the short amount of time the 2nd/14th LHR had worked with it.

“So far, people have been quite impressed by some of the performance the Boxers have been put under,” he said.

“We have constantly pushed the boundaries of the Boxer, trying to push it further and further, and so far it’s responding very well.”

Exercise Diamond Walk runs until June 11.

Originally published as New vehicle ‘significant leap forward’ for troops