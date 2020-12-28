Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detective Sergeant Jason Milner of Rockhampton Police outlined charges against Christmas Eve's hit and run driver
Detective Sergeant Jason Milner of Rockhampton Police outlined charges against Christmas Eve's hit and run driver
Crime

NEW VIDEO: Police thank public after hit and run arrest

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The 17-year-old boy who allegedly ran over another male on Christmas Eve has been charged by Rockhampton police with two offences.

The first, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, refers to the allegation he stole the white Hilux ute he was driving during a hit and run on Christmas Eve around 1am.

Police released video of the moments before the ute ploughed into a solitary 18-year-old male who had stopped to speak with the driver at the corner of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

The second offence, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, was issued after police tracked the driver to a Rockhampton address.

It is unknown whether the two were known to each other, as police have yet to interview the victim who continues to undergo medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner thanked the public and the media for coming forward with information which led to the arrest.

The driver, who lives locally, was allegedly known to police before this event.

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing gri hit and run tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

        Premium Content BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

        Crime A man was seriously injured after a white ute allegedly failed to stop and hit him while he was walking near the road in North Rockhampton.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after hang glider accident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after hang glider accident

        Breaking A hang glider pilot crashed into a house after suspected equipment failure.

        CQ fitter sues for $700k after machine brakes fail

        Premium Content CQ fitter sues for $700k after machine brakes fail

        News Her injuries mean she can now only work for short periods of time