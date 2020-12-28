NEW VIDEO: Police thank public after hit and run arrest

The 17-year-old boy who allegedly ran over another male on Christmas Eve has been charged by Rockhampton police with two offences.

The first, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, refers to the allegation he stole the white Hilux ute he was driving during a hit and run on Christmas Eve around 1am.

ROK291220HITRUN1: DI Jason Milner outlines hit and run charges Christmas Eve Rockhampton

Police released video of the moments before the ute ploughed into a solitary 18-year-old male who had stopped to speak with the driver at the corner of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

The second offence, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, was issued after police tracked the driver to a Rockhampton address.

It is unknown whether the two were known to each other, as police have yet to interview the victim who continues to undergo medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner thanked the public and the media for coming forward with information which led to the arrest.

The driver, who lives locally, was allegedly known to police before this event.