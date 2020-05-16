New voice to join ABC Capricornia airwaves as brekky host

ABC Capricornia has finally named Paul Culliver as the replacement of its beloved former breakfast radio host Jacquie Mackay.

With 23 years of experience at the ABC under her belt by the time of her retirement, Mrs Mackay left behind some hefty shoes to fill, but Mr Culliver will not be intimidated.

“I’m very conscious of that legacy she leaves behind, and I know that what I do is following on from that, but I hope in time that my listeners will get to know me,” he said.

“I’m sure I’m very different to Jacquie in many ways but at the end of the day it’s still their ABC and I’m still here for them in the mornings.”

At just 31, he already boasts an impressive career, spanning back 15 years, beginning with his start in community radio at Melbourne’s Student Youth Network.

“I can’t fully remember what led me to sign up,” he said.

“I think I just started listening to Triple J in my teens, I specifically remember listening to Chris and Craig from The Chaser when they had a show and I just became enamoured with the idea of talking about politics and news and doing it in a fun way.

“It just became something that I wanted to do for myself, it inspired me.”

A few years later Mr Culliver made his entry into the professional radio industry at just 21, snagging producing positions for the Steve Price Breakfast show and ABC Radio Melbourne.

In 2017, he made the transition from producer to presenter when he secured the position of breakfast presenter for ABC North and West SA.

“I uprooted my entire life and moved to South Australia,” he said.

“I was the breakfast radio presenter there for three years and had an absolute blast covering lots of different issues but the opportunity to come to Central Queensland and try my hand at a whole new set of stories and issues presented itself.”

“So, I applied and happy days, I’m on a whole new adventure and chapter of my life now.”

After a month’s break from early mornings, Mr Culliver said he was ready and rearing to get back into it.

“Weirdly I’m actually looking forward to that alarm on Monday morning, getting on air and getting to know the region through the radio,” he said.

After working for three years in South Australia, Mr Culliver is excited for a change in scenery, and although he is keen to explore the different stories Central Queensland has to offer, there are some parts he admits make him nervous.

“Crocodiles are the main issue I’m worried about,” he said.

“I didn’t fully realise that crocodiles live in Central Queensland until I moved here, and I don’t know if I would have reconsidered the job offer had I known.”

Aside from crocodiles, listeners can expect to hear about a variety of topics, ranging from politics to energy production.

“They (politics and energy) are my main interests so it’s probably going to get a little bit nerdy on the radio but I hope to bring listeners along with me on that journey,” he said.

“Of course we’ll talk about more than that though, there’s so much going on beneath the surface that I hope to learn about as I get into it.

“I can’t wait to start talking to people and to get an idea of what makes Central Queensland tick.”