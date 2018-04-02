New walkway uncovers 'rocky' mystery

Riley Griffin taking in the views from the new Mt Archer walkway.

VISITING home for Easter, now Brisbane resident Riley Griffin was one of the many people who checked out the latest addition to Mt Archer over the long weekend.

With stunning views of the city below, Riley said not even the wet weather was going to keep him away from seeing the region's new walkway.

"It's great to see how Rockhampton is expanding,” he said.

"It seems each time I come home for a visit, something new is opening.”

However, the new walk-way wasn't the only thing that sparked Riley's interest on Mt Archer.

As he ascended up the mountain, Riley said strange rock formations caught his eye.

"There was a few on the drive up, and more around the walk-way,” he said.

Yet to find out their origins, The Morning Bulletin is on the hunt for answers.

Rock formations such as this one have been reported to be all over Mt Archer.

Visitors were reported to have come from across the state, including Biloela and Toowoomba.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow said the walkway was a "huge success” over the Easter long-weekend.

"It was great timing having this ready for Easter,” Mayor Strelow said.

"I think it reminded people of how lovely the view of the city from Mt Archer is.

"It's a way of 'going bush' without really leaving the city.”