Great Keppel Island.
News

New waste requirements for GKI businesses

Michelle Gately
by
21st Feb 2018 8:52 AM

BUSINESSES on Great Keppel Island will be required to take on extra general waste and recycling bins after a decision by Livingstone Shire Council.

Mayor Bill Ludwig told The Morning Bulletin councillors voted in yesterday's general meeting to increase the number of bins provided after a regular assessment of the island's waste collections.

Waste services by Livingstone Shire are optional for residents and businesses on the island, who can choose to opt out and organise their own waste collection.

Cr Ludwig said the new requirement would be for seven general waste and seven recycling bins, an increase of four each.

"We've looked at commercial operations and it's obvious with the number of people that there needs to be an increase,” Cr Livingstone said.

"We've done the audit and we believe that's going to be appropriate and we will be having discussions with those businesses.

"Everybody has got a responsibility to pay their fair share but if a business decided they want to look after their own garbage and take it to the mainland, they have to demonstrate they have the appropriate number of bins.

"We want to make sure there is appropriate management of that waste because if there isn't it's reflected negatively in the environment.”

