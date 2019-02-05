New wave of nursing graduates hit CQ

NEW WAVE: Rebecca Casey is one of 47 nursing graduates getting ready to start their first year at Rockhampton Hospital next week. Ten others will start in smaller rural services around the region.

NEW WAVE: Rebecca Casey is one of 47 nursing graduates getting ready to start their first year at Rockhampton Hospital next week. Ten others will start in smaller rural services around the region. Jann Houley

Nurses CPR : Graduate nurses at Rockhampton Hospital begin Orientation this week

ORIENTATION is under way for a small army of 57 nursing and midwifery graduates preparing to start their first year as working nurses in Central Queensland.

Ten will be spread out across the region and 47 will be at Rockhampton Hospital.

Rebecca Casey, a Rocky resident of one month, had chosen to come across the ditch from Dunedin on the South Island of New Zealand to do her graduate year in Rockhampton.

Ms Casey was fed up with city life and sought a change of pace.

"A regional centre appealed to me because I don't want to live in a tiny apartment two hours drive from work - I wanted a bit of space,” she said.

"Rockhampton is very accessible from Brisbane and my home city.”

She was glad to be accepted by the program and looked forward to the experiences she will encounter.

"The people are what makes it different to a larger hospital where people become faceless,” Ms Casey said.

"You soon know everyone and everyone knows who you are.

"You can form a really tight team which allows you to work well and look after people well.”

She said the orientation weekend helped ease the graduates' transition into working life.

"The orientation has been really good, I've learnt more things this morning that I didn't learn through my degree ... things we can take into our practice straight away.”

Sue Foyle, the executive director of nursing and midwifery was more than happy to welcome another pool of graduates to the Central Queensland system.

"Our graduates come from all over the place,” she said.

"We have some that have done their education locally, some from Brisbane and some from the north too.

"This week is around orientating them and next week will be when they go to their own departments and start working.”

Central Queensland offered a unique working environment for graduates and continued to attract nurses wanting to complete their graduate year.

"Central Queensland offers great opportunities in larger regional centres like Rockhampton and Gladstone to small rural services like Biloela, Theodore and Blackwater,” she said.

"There is a whole range of experiences that our nurses and midwives can experience during their first year that gives them lots of transferable skills to work anywhere."