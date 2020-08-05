Menu
Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Councillor Donna Kirkland at the new Kershaw Gardens waterfall platform.
Council News

New way to enjoy serenity of Rocky’s iconic waterfall

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 11:27 AM
ROCKHAMPTON’S iconic waterfall at Kershaw Gardens has served as the backdrop for countless wedding and formal photos over the years, not to mention afternoon strolls in the park.

Now there is a new way to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the waterfall thanks to the recent addition of an all-abilities deck, pathways, and lighting.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, spokesperson for Parks, said these additions really enhanced the experience of the area.

“This waterfall is special to so many people in the region,” Cr Rutherford said.

“This deck, along with the new all abilities path leading from the High St carpark, makes it possible for more people in our community to access and enjoy the serenity of this area, and everyone visiting can now view the wetlands from out over the water.”

Councillor for Division 7 Donna Kirkland said this was a great spot for people to pause.

“This waterfall was already one of those places that makes you slow down and take a breath,” Cr Kirkland said.

“This deck, however, offers visitors a new perspective, and really invites you to relax, contemplate and take in your surroundings.

“It’s a lovely addition to an already spectacular area.”

