New website showcases the best of our region for visitors

Capricorn Caves is offering a holiday deal to celebrate the launch of the new 'Visit Capricorn' Nathan White Images

A NEW website sharing travel information for visitors, agents, media and event planners on our region has been launched.

Capricorn Enterprise have launched the fresh website after six months months in the planning.

Content has been separated into functional categories such as 'where to go', 'things to do' and 'places to stay', allowing visitors to navigate quickly and easily to find information that is unique to their holiday requirements.

The exciting inclusion of a 'plan your trip' component gives visitors the option to organise their itinerary in advance, and directly forward ideas to their travel partner.

The website delivers a fully responsive experience and gives users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile and tablet browsing.

The Visit Capricorn website also pulls the latest content from the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse, providing vsitors with access to real-time, up to date information from businesses across the region, including the latest deal launches.

In the first 72 hours, the new site welcomed 8,584 unique page views, with 4,674 visitors exploring various experiences for further information.

To celebrate the launch of the new site, Capricorn Caves in Rockhampton, Takarakka Bush Resort at Carnarvon Gorge, Rubyvale Gem Gallery Holiday Apartments, Great Keppel Island Hideaway/Keppel Konnections, and Rosslyn Bay Resort/Freedom Fast Cats, have joined forces to offer visitors the chance to win one of five unforgettable holidays.

