New workwear business opens at Bunnings complex

A new workwear and equipment safety business has opened at the Bunnings complex on Yaamba Road.

RSEA Safety opened this month, selling all things PPE and workwear from top brands including Steel Blue, Carhatt, Cat, Eleven Workwear, Timberland Pro, Bolle, FXD, Uvex and more.

The Rockhampton store offers embroidery and digital and screen printing for personalisation on uniform.

It is the 14th store for the company in Queensland and there are 55 retail stores across Australia and New Zealand.

A job advertisement for a retail assistant at the store was on Seek.com.au this week.

RSEA Safety has opened at the Bunnings complex on Yaamba Road.

The new store joins Freddy’s Fishing and Outdoors, Autobarn, PetStock and Bunnings.

Masters Hardware opened at the site in 2013 as Queensland’s eight store for the company.

The store then closed in 2016 as the company closed all of the stores across the country.

Rockhampton Bunnings moved to the site in 2018 with a $38 million new development.

RSEA Safety Rockhampton:

1/540 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens (Bunnings complex)

Open Monday to Tuesday 7.30am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm

www.rsea.com.au