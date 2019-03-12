Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darumbal Elders Uncle Billy Mann (middle) and Aunty Sally Vea Vea chat with Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer Malcolm Mann as they inspect the new Yarning Circle at CQUniversity.
Darumbal Elders Uncle Billy Mann (middle) and Aunty Sally Vea Vea chat with Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer Malcolm Mann as they inspect the new Yarning Circle at CQUniversity. CQUniversity
News

New yarning circle adds spirit, ceremony to uni learning

12th Mar 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW yarning circle at CQUniversity is set to provide Indigenous and non-Indigenous people an opportunity to connect in a safe and confidential environment.

Darumbal Elders Uncle Billy Mann and Aunty Sally Vea Vea were a key part of the recent opening ceremony for the university's Indigenous Student Support Yarning Circle and Sensory Garden Project.

The ceremony included local politicians, community leaders, and campus staff, and featured a smoking ceremony and a traditional dance by the Wuru Dance Group.

Aunty Sally said there were many issues facing young people and the Darumbal community, and this space was a place to gather and discuss.

"The sacredness of it is to see people being healed from emotional things that are happening in their lives, knowing that no-one is going to take what they have said out of the circle but it will stay within the group who are sitting there at the time,” she said.

"One person at a time talks and has the yarning stick and when they finish speaking they pass it on ... you can't butt in or make a comment on what someone has said because we accept and respect their opinion.”

Uncle Billy said the Yarning Circle could be used for spiritual ceremonies, learning events and talking about Indigenous culture.

"Aunty Sally and I were proud to be involved in the consultations around putting down the rocks,” he said.

"Yarning Circles are pretty important when it comes to solving problems and teaching ... it's spiritual, it's ceremonial, it's learning.

"This Yarning Circle will be here forever, or pretty well forever ... for the life of the university anyway.”

Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer Malcolm Mann said it had taken many hands to do the work to implement the Yarning Circle project.

"As an Indigenous member of staff, the task was more than just about work ... this is about Country. The Yarning Circle is an ancient communication method that has always been a part of our Country,” Mr Mann said.

"This is not a new thing ... it has only been buried for some time and now many hands, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, have swept back those barriers to reintroduce this ancient communication method into our university setting to support students, staff and community people.”

cquniversity cquniversity rockhampton darumbal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lammermoor attempted murder accused appears in court

    premium_icon Lammermoor attempted murder accused appears in court

    Crime A YEPPOON man accused of attempted murder has appeared in court this morning over the incident on Saturday.

    • 12th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    New boat ramps announced for popular CQ fishing spot

    premium_icon New boat ramps announced for popular CQ fishing spot

    Council News The project is expected to cost about $8 million

    Students to take part in national strike on climate change

    premium_icon Students to take part in national strike on climate change

    News 'Fight for what we believe is best for our future'