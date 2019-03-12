New yarning circle adds spirit, ceremony to uni learning

Darumbal Elders Uncle Billy Mann (middle) and Aunty Sally Vea Vea chat with Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer Malcolm Mann as they inspect the new Yarning Circle at CQUniversity.

A NEW yarning circle at CQUniversity is set to provide Indigenous and non-Indigenous people an opportunity to connect in a safe and confidential environment.

Darumbal Elders Uncle Billy Mann and Aunty Sally Vea Vea were a key part of the recent opening ceremony for the university's Indigenous Student Support Yarning Circle and Sensory Garden Project.

The ceremony included local politicians, community leaders, and campus staff, and featured a smoking ceremony and a traditional dance by the Wuru Dance Group.

Aunty Sally said there were many issues facing young people and the Darumbal community, and this space was a place to gather and discuss.

"The sacredness of it is to see people being healed from emotional things that are happening in their lives, knowing that no-one is going to take what they have said out of the circle but it will stay within the group who are sitting there at the time,” she said.

"One person at a time talks and has the yarning stick and when they finish speaking they pass it on ... you can't butt in or make a comment on what someone has said because we accept and respect their opinion.”

Uncle Billy said the Yarning Circle could be used for spiritual ceremonies, learning events and talking about Indigenous culture.

"Aunty Sally and I were proud to be involved in the consultations around putting down the rocks,” he said.

"Yarning Circles are pretty important when it comes to solving problems and teaching ... it's spiritual, it's ceremonial, it's learning.

"This Yarning Circle will be here forever, or pretty well forever ... for the life of the university anyway.”

Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer Malcolm Mann said it had taken many hands to do the work to implement the Yarning Circle project.

"As an Indigenous member of staff, the task was more than just about work ... this is about Country. The Yarning Circle is an ancient communication method that has always been a part of our Country,” Mr Mann said.

"This is not a new thing ... it has only been buried for some time and now many hands, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, have swept back those barriers to reintroduce this ancient communication method into our university setting to support students, staff and community people.”