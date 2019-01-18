New year, new courses: CQUni offers new diplomas for 2019

HANDS ON: TAFE teacher Gary Kaddatz will deliver the Diploma of Remedial Massage at CQUni.

THE Diploma of Remedial Massage is a brand-new course on offer at CQUni TAFE in Rockhampton this year.

Delivered part-time over two years, the diploma will be offered mixed-mode, with some units available online in addition to the ever-important face-to-face and practical, hands-on components.

The Diploma of Remedial Massage is just one of the many courses you can learn more about at the upcoming Careers Expo on January 23.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, remedial massage teacher Gary Kaddatz will deliver the new diploma.

"The Diploma of Remedial Massage is ideal for anyone wanting to enter the remedial therapy industry, or anyone working in a relevant health-related industry such as Beauty, Fitness and Chiropractic to diversify their skill base and enhance employability,” Mr Kaddatz said.

"Those who complete the course will be eligible to apply for accreditation with a professional Australian massage association,” he added.

"Having professional accreditation credentials allows practitioners to gain necessary insurances, and also enables their patients access to health fund rebates.”

Gary himself is a member of the Massage and Myotherapy Australia association.

He holds a Diploma of Remedial Massage along with more than a dozen certificates spanning various remedial therapies, and has owned and operated GK's Remedial Therapies in Mackay for 14 years.

Gary is also a proud CQUni alumnus, having achieved a Bachelor of Human Movement Science (Occupational Health and Safety), a Graduate Diploma of Learning Management (to become a high school teacher), and a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (to become a TAFE teacher).

In preparation for the new course, CQUni's beauty salon at Rockhampton City campus underwent a makeover last year; the state-of-the-art rooms now include new treatment beds, cabinetry, and most of all a lot more room for students to move.

The revamped salon also provides upgraded training facilities for CQUni's beauty students.

Teacher Emma Kirkland noted TAFE had already received positive feedback from clients.

"It looks so professional - it represents a real beauty salon; in fact, it's one of the largest up-to-date beauty training facilities in Queensland.”