Subscribe
New year, new you: how seniors can get fit

Sean Fox
Anita Griffiths and
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
AFTER celebrating its 25th birthday in May, the Rockhampton 60 and Better group is still going strong.

This month, the group will celebrate the launch of three new style exercise sessions for seniors.

They proudly organise social and low impact exercises for seniors in Rockhampton, Mt Morgan and Gracemere.

Monday morning's fun and fitness group strike a pose.

“Our emphasis is primarily on reducing isolation, and enhancing the health and well being of seniors in our community,” said manager Anita Griffiths.

With a wide variety of activities for members, the program is free to join and members pay for exercise or social activities as attended.

“We strive to keep the costs as affordable as possible for all, we distribute a quarterly newsletter throughout the community and sub branches to ensure the seniors are up to date with the program,” she said.

Seniors Week saw members enjoy their day with the group.

Activities include Move with Joy on Friday mornings at the Gracemere Community Centre from 10.30am and Zumba for Seniors held at the Oak Tree Retirement Village on Glenmore Rd from 8.30am.

Also, Fun and Fitness is hosted on Monday mornings at Kent St Indoor Bowls Centre from 9am.

“We have also introduced chair yoga with Leesa on Wednesday mornings at the Oak Tree Retirement Village on Glenmore Rd from 8.30am,” she said.

The group recently celebrated their 25th birthday.

Also on offer are luncheons, day trips and holidays away, as well as information mornings with guest speakers.

For more information, contact Anita or Julie on 4914 0065.

