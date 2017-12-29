New Year's weather: Storms, up to 100mm expected in CQ

Total rainfall predicted for Monday to Thursday next week. Bureau of Meteorology

THE possibility of Central Queensland receiving around 100mm of rainfall on New Years Day is still very likely.

Although areas south of Rockhampton are most likely to receive the highest levels on the day, the first day of 2018 looks promising for everyone.

Towns that find themselves under storms on the Monday can expect rainfall from 50-100mm on the "fairly highly rainfall day".

Showers are expected on the Capricornia Coast on Friday, with rains clearing up coming into Saturday.

According to the Capricornia forecast, an inland surface trough will shift to the west from Thursday resulting in the chance of storms moving further west throughout the rest of the week.

Southern parts of the Central Highlands and coalfields could be in for thunderstorm and rain activity throughout the weekend, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the Capricornia south on Sunday.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Sean Fitzgerald, places south of Emerald like Taroom will be looking at storms on Saturday and Sunday.

"On Monday the chances of showers and storms does increase for the Rockhampton area as a trough system moves through as well as an associated upper trough," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"This also sees a rise in temperatures... on new years eve with temps up to 37 degrees and still a slight chance of a shower."

For Rockhampton, the chance of rainfall increases on Monday at 60 per cent with also a chance of thunderstorms for Rockhampton and much of the surrounding areas and further inland.

The Central Highlands can expect high temperatures all around, with Longreach reaching 43 degrees and areas further west in for severe heat waves going into the weekend.

Areas north-east of Longreach can also expect fairly warm conditions with above average temperatures expected from Friday onwards.

Storms are expected to hit the CQ area on Monday, with chances dying down on Tuesday and then increasing again on Wednesday.

On Monday, a higher chance of rainfall across the region could see falls of 20mm for Biloela, Gayndah, Maryborough and places south of Rockhampton.

Towns hit by thunderstorms - such as Biloela and Gayndah - at the start of the week could be in for 40mm of rain.

Rockhampton is in for 5-15mm of rain on Monday and Yeppoon is in for 5-6mm.

"Plenty of rain is possible over the coming days, and the chances of rain increases as the week goes on," said Mr Fitzgerald.