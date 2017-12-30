NEW YEARS EVE: CQ events to see in 2018

Taken by me. New Year's Eve fireworks from the riverbank

Taken by me. New Year's Eve fireworks from the riverbank April Seiler

ROCKHAMPTON

ROCKIN ROCKY: The one and only PBR tournament is back at the Great Western Hotel this New Years Eve.

CQ NYE: Rockin Rocky PBR is on this NYE Contributed

RED LION HOTEL: Spend NYE this year at Rocky's premier Hotel with live music by Piper Down, complimentary food platters and extended trading until 2AM.

QUAY ST ENTERTAINMENT: Triple M CQ is bringing Fire In The Sky Back to Rocky. Say goodbye to 2017 by attending the 7pm display, or say hello to 2018 by watching the midnight show. Join together on Quay Street as Rockhampton Regional Council closes the road for amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 5pm - 10pm.

CQ NYE: Celebrations planned throughout the region. Contributed

HERITAGE MASQUERADE BALL: Gourmet canapes, signature style buffet and touy hour drink package all with a live band and DJ till late

MYSTERIOUS: Heritage Hotel's Ball. Contributed

GIDDY GOAT GOODBYE 2018: Live bands and DJs, balloon drop at midnight and a lot of good vibes! Watch Arcane Echo, The Askins, Silky Fuzz for just $5 entry, open till 5am.

ZODIAC: New Year's eve is almost here once again! Dj Bliss & Riley Boland are going to help you take the party to the next level to end 2017! Confetti cannons, free foam neon sticks, glow sticks and open till 5am.

DJ BLISS: Epic entertainment will see partiers through. Contributed

YEPPOON

KEPPEL BAY SAILING CLUB: For a great family night out on NYE visit The Spinnaker, kids will love the jumping castle, face painter and movie on the big screen from 6pm while the live music and cash give aways all night long will keep the grown ups entertained too! Enjoy 2 for $25 buffet in the bistro too

COAST PARTY: Celebrations planned in Yeppoon. Contributed

FOOTLIGHTS THEATRE RESTAURANT: A delicious three course dinner with a top class two hour comedy variety show and complimentary champagne.

COMEDY: Footlights theatre have a show planned for NYE. Contributed

WATERLINE RESTAURANT: New Year's Eve with Ben Beasley acoustic soloist is live on the lawn 1-5pm, the perfect warm up for a night on the town, or family friendly New Years Eve Celebration. A full lunch/dinner menu available all afternoon from 11.30am until late. Bookings essential

CQ NYE: Celebrations planned throughout the region. Contributed

STRAND HOTEL: See in 2018 in 'Anything But Clothes. The Strand's ABC party has Phineas Q entertaining from 7pm till late, free entry.

RAILWAY HOTEL: Celebrate the new year Hawaiian style with The Railway! Hawaiian cocktails, prizes for best dressed, heaps of give-aways, live music from 8.30pm featuring Ben Beasley and Aaron Symonds. Don't forget the courtesy bus.

EMERALD:

JOCKEY CLUB RACES: Come dressed in your favourite beach wear! Great live entertainment and fun for the whole family. Races from 4pm-6pm & Fireworks at 8.30pm & midnight thanks to CHRC

EMU PARK:

MASQUERADE PARTY: Pine Beach Hotel Motel, Buffet Dinner $40.00. Call 4939 6100