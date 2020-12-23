New Year’s Eve tradition to continue thanks to CQLX

Experienced bronc riders like Clayton Braden will be riding dynamic bucking horses like Little Sister, owned by Gill Brothers, at CQLX’s upcoming Beef City Rodeo. Photo: Contributed.

Rodeo will return to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange for the first time in 10 years, with a full-program event set to ring in the New Year.

The recently refurbished Austadium at Gracemere will be the venue for the DNB Agencies Beef City Rodeo on Thursday, December 31, and the DC Motors Xtreme Broncs and Steer Wrestling Mania on Saturday, January 2.

RLX regional operations manager Gavin Tickle said CQLX jumped at the opportunity to keep the tradition of a bull ride on New Year’s alive following the closure of the Great Western Hotel, which had long held the event.

“It’s been a busy four weeks in preparation, but we’ll have some of the best competitors and bucking stock from across the country for the event,” Tickle said.

“We saw the rodeo as an opportunity to support our local community as these events are sure to bring more people to town who will spend money on accommodation, meals and fuel.”

CQLX is best known for weekly store sales and premium cattle breed auctions but in October this year, the undercover arena was transformed to host the Australian Barrel Horse Association Queensland Championships.

The success of that event attracted interest from numerous equine sporting clubs hoping to hold events there.

Tickle said the facility had plenty of seating and could easily fit 2000 spectators under the site’s COVID-Safe plan, and tickets are now on sale at EventBrite.

The action gets under way at 12.30pm on December 31 and will continue well into the night.

It will continue with a Bucking Horse and Bull Futurity on January 1 and round out with the Xtreme Broncs on January 2.

Tickle said the saddle broncs event was sure to be a crowd pleaser.

“The best rough-stock horses from Queensland and interstate will be arriving,” he said.

“Bronc riding is the foundation sport of rodeo; it’s where it all started. It has been some time since Rockhampton has seen an event like this so I think it’s incredibly exciting.”

A special prize will be presented for the Junior Fan of the Day, with the best-dressed contest open to children under nine.