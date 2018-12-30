NEW YEARS: Hot and sunny with a slight chance of rain

Oliver and Michael Horan enjoy the fine weather fishing on the Fitzroy River yesterday.

LEADING into New Years, Central Queensland is expected to enjoy a sunny weekend with partial cloud coverage and a slight chance of rain.

Current forecasts show Rockhampton is likely to experience a hot sunny weekend with partial cloud coverage averaging 32 degrees leading into New Years.

Yeppoon will experience similar weather coverage with a maximum of 29 degrees from Saturday to New Years.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted Rockhampton could experience light showers, with a 20% chance on Saturday, increasing to 30% on Sunday and easing to 10% by New Year's. Winds of up to 20-25 km/h are expected, which will ease up by Monday.

Light showers have also been forecasted for Yeppoon with a 30% chance on Saturday, increasing to 40% on Sunday, returning to 30% on Monday and easing to 20% by New Year's. Yeppoon is slated to receive winds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h over the weekend.

Small falls could land over the weekend with light showers for Rockhampton, whereas Yeppoon could potentially receive showers into the New Years.