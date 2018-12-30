Menu
Oliver and Michael Horan enjoy the fine weather fishing on the Fitzroy River yesterday.
Oliver and Michael Horan enjoy the fine weather fishing on the Fitzroy River yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK281218aweather
Weather

NEW YEARS: Hot and sunny with a slight chance of rain

by Andrew Sorenson
29th Dec 2018 1:31 PM
LEADING into New Years, Central Queensland is expected to enjoy a sunny weekend with partial cloud coverage and a slight chance of rain.

Current forecasts show Rockhampton is likely to experience a hot sunny weekend with partial cloud coverage averaging 32 degrees leading into New Years.

Yeppoon will experience similar weather coverage with a maximum of 29 degrees from Saturday to New Years.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted Rockhampton could experience light showers, with a 20% chance on Saturday, increasing to 30% on Sunday and easing to 10% by New Year's. Winds of up to 20-25 km/h are expected, which will ease up by Monday.

Light showers have also been forecasted for Yeppoon with a 30% chance on Saturday, increasing to 40% on Sunday, returning to 30% on Monday and easing to 20% by New Year's. Yeppoon is slated to receive winds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h over the weekend.

Small falls could land over the weekend with light showers for Rockhampton, whereas Yeppoon could potentially receive showers into the New Years.

