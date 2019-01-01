Menu
7:30pm New Years Eve Fireworks Rockhampton riverfront 2018
New Year's house party ends with a bang and multiple arrests

1st Jan 2019 12:08 PM
THOUSANDS of revellers turned out across Rockhampton last night to see in the New Year and despite a number of arrests, police say people were mostly well behaved.

One private house party tainted what was other wise a well behaved crowd across Rockhampton after it was declared 'out of control' by police.

Police made several arrests at the event for public nuisance, assault and obstruct police.

Across the Capricornia district 12 drivers were arrested for drink driving and three tested positive to roadside drug tests.

Five people were charged with public nuisance and three for obstruct police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

