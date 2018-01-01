New Year's resolution: Rocky, it's time to stop whinging

OPINION: Forget weight-loss, picking up a hobby or saving money - I hope 2018 is the year people resolve to quit whinging.

Rockhampton-first concert One Hot Night hit the stage Friday, curated by home-grown boys Busby Marou.

Tom and Jeremy, of the band's namesake, lured former locals Pandamic, Triple J Hottest 100 number-two place-holder Amy Shark, and young Adelaide-based artist Timberwolf to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

The stellar line-up alone is enough to rave about.

Add an incredible origins story told throughout Busby Marou's headliner performance.

Team this with a huge choice of food, plenty of space to stand, dance or sit, and an electric energy - I found the event faultless.

But I go to the event's Facebook page afterwards to find there's no pleasing some people.

"The ground was damp”; "a breeze blew smoke in my direction”; "Busby Marou started too late”; "the acoustics are bad”; "there's no where to sit”.

I am paraphrasing, but it appears that for some this detracted from two fellas giving a remarkable gift back to the town, the people, who have supported them to world-wide success.

I haven't lived here long enough to claim being a "local”, but over the past two years nothing has made me more proud to call Rockhampton home.

After a three-song encore - which featured a ukele used as a lap-steel and a didgeridoo solo - the duo vowed to bring the event back annually.

To borrow a line from everyone's favourite gang-themed, period drama: By order of all of us who enjoyed it, whingers, please stay home next time.